GREAT BEND — Marvin Henry Rajewski, 83, died April 1, 2017, at Brookdale Senior Living, Great Bend. He was born May 13, 1933, at Victoria, the son of Frank and Mary (Wittman) Rajewski. Marvin married Betty Lou Kronewitter Feb. 4, 1956, at Schoenchen. She died Jan. 21, 2012. Mr. Rajewski was a Great Bend, Kansas resident since 1959 coming from Hays. He served during Korean War as a SP3 (T) in the Army.

Marvin was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Patrick, and American Legion Argonne Post 180, both of Great Bend. He was also a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council #862 and a past commander of V.F.W. Post #3111, both of Great Bend. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and flying, holding a private pilot’s license for many years.

Survivors include one son, Mike Rajewski and wife Penny of Lake Charles, La.; two daughters, Connie Kerr and husband David of Flower Mound, Texas; and Bonnie McPherson and husband Jerry of Tyler, Texas; eight grandchildren, Christopher Rajewski, Matthew Burgardt, Michael Burgardt, Melissa Burgardt, Marsha Greenway, Cassandra Kerr, Ashley Kerr and Katie Kerr; two step-grandchildren, Cody McPherson and Abby McPherson; nine great-grandchildren: Nicole Kegler, Quincy Corbin, Ashton Burgardt, Olivia Burgardt, Breanna Kegler, Chloe Burgardt, Ariana McPherson, Cayden Rajewski and Harper Rajewski. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Hubert Rajewski, Charles Rajewski and Vern Rajewski; and three sisters, Evelyn Chase, Georgine Wolf and Ceclia Yost.

Vigil Service with 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Rosary will be at 7 p.m., Thursday, April 6, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 am, Friday, April 7, 2017, St. Patrick Catholic Church in Great Bend with Father Don Bedore celebrating. Burial will be at 2 p.m., Friday at St. Boniface Cemetery, Vincent. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday, April 6, 2017 at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been established with St. Boniface Cemetery Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

