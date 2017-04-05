Great Bend trying to spend investment wisely at transload facility

The blades and tower components for wind turbines shipped and stored at the Great Bend Transload facility the last couple of months have been placed on large wooden blocks, keeping them off the ground. After the consistent rain the area has received, Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Jan Peters says now we know why all the expensive parts are raised off the ground.

Peters participated in a presentation last week in front of the freight advisory committee, the committee that played a role in selecting Great Bend as a site for a transload facility. Peters says it was encouraging to tell the committee that their investment was being well spent.

The Kansas Department of Transportation advised the committee and contributed $3 million for the nearly $7 million project near Great Bend Municipal Airport. The shipping hub expects to receive 525 additional wind turbine components in April.

A ribbon cutting for the transload facility is scheduled for May 5 and Peters says the site will be fully operational by June 1.