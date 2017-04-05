HUTCHINSON — Cheryl Cecilia Smith, 73, died March 31, 2017, at Brookdale Senior Living, Hutchinson. Born Dec. 17, 1943, at Denver, Colo., she was the daughter of Celina (Desmarteau) and Donald Jurgensen and James Merlin Smith. She was employed by Black Angus Steak Ranch for more than 20 years. She was known as the tiny lady who drove her 4-wheeled scooter around town.

Survivors include two sisters, Linda Jones of Hutchinson, and Sandy Janky of Arlington, Texas; two nieces with whom she was raised, Terri Osborne and husband Richard of Ellinwood; and Tonni Bodine and husband Steve of Great Bend; and many other nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by four sisters, Freda Smith, Betty Hejny, Beverly Herrod and Judy Cregger.

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Friday, April 7, 2017, at Great Bend Cemetery with the Rev. Dick Ogle officiating. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials are requested to the Cheryl Smith Funeral Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Fu

neral Home.

