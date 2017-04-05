Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (4/4)

BOOKED: Jan Michael Norwood Jr. of Hays on Barton County case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, obstruction, driving while suspended, no proof of insurance, obstructed tag, bond set in lieu of $10,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Justin Bond of La Crosse on Rush County District Court warrant for violation of bond conditions, no bond.

RELEASED: James Pearsall of Lyons to Kansas Department of Corrections.

RELEASED: Delane Sauvage of Oberlin on Rush County District Court warrant for failure to appear after receiving an OR bond per Judge Dale Snyder of the Rush County District Court.