2nd earthquake this week reported in north central Kansas

JEWELL COUNTY -A second earthquake this week hit north central Kansas on Wednesday morning.
The quake just after 5:30 a.m. measured 2.7 and was centered approximately 9 miles southeast of Mankato, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, a quake that measured 3.4 was centered approximately 5 miles, southeast of Mankato, according to the USGS.
On Sunday, the USGS reported a 2.8 earthquake was centered approximately 2 miles southeast of Medicine Lodge at 6:15p.m.
The agency recorded 7 earthquakes in March including a 2.9 quake Thursday near Belle Plaine.
The USGS also recorded 6 earthquakes in February. They measured from 2.5. to 3.3.
There are no reports of damage or injury from Wednesday’s quake, according to the Jewell County Sheriff’s Department.
Retired says
Darn those injection wells . Which there none in that county or region of the state . Hmm , think about maybe a different reason for quakes .
