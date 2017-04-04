Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Wednesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

by Leave a Comment

new-kvgb-logo-ii12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Great Bend COOP Seed Department Manager Jeff Mauler.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11:30A Scott Donovan broadcasts live from the opening day of the Great Bend Farm and Ranch Expo.

11:30-3:30 Royals Baseball – Kansas City at Minnesota

3:30-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory.

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-8P ESPN Radio “Jalen & Jacoby”

8P-10P ESPN Radio “Izzy & Spain”

10P-MID ESPN Radio “Freddie & Fritz”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *