USGS: 2nd earthquake this week shakes Kansas

JEWELL COUNTY -A second earthquake this week hit Kansas on Tuesday afternoon.
The quake at 12:54 p.m. measured 3.4 and was centered approximately 5 miles, southeast of Mankato, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Just before 6:15p.m. Sunday a 2.8 quake was centered approximately 2 miles southeast of Medicine Lodge.
The agency recorded 7 earthquakes in March including a 2.9 quake Thursday near Belle Plaine.
The USGS also recorded 6 earthquakes in February. They measured from 2.5. to 3.3.
There are no reports of damage or injury from Tuesday’s quake, according to the Jewell County Sheriff’s Department.
Retired says
Hmmm, No oil or gas production or injection wells in Jewell County or the region.
What now you say Liberal greenies. Long ways from Kiowa County. Could your agenda be in trouble ?
