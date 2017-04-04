Police, KBI seize cash, pounds of Colorado pot in Hoisington

BARTON COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Barton County are investigating a suspect on drug charges.

Just before 11 a.m. Monday police and special agents with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at a home in the 400 Block of West Broadway Avenue in Hoisington, according to a media release.

During the search, officers found several pounds of marijuana determined to be brought in from Colorado.

Law enforcement also located a substantial amount of cash and drug paraphernalia, including items used in the cultivation of marijuana.

Police arrested a 22-year old white female. She is being held in the Barton County jail with a bond of $100,000.

In the Monday, April 3 booking log from the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, it was mentioned Krystle Bartonek of Hoisington was arrested on a Barton County District Court case for unlawful cultivation or distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia x2, interference with law enforcement, and tax and criminal penalties for violation of act.