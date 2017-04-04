Police, KBI seize cash, pounds of Colorado pot in Hoisington

BARTON COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Barton County are investigating a suspect on drug charges.
Just before 11 a.m. Monday police and special agents with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at a home in the 400 Block of West Broadway Avenue in Hoisington, according to a media release.
During the search, officers found several pounds of marijuana determined to be brought in from Colorado.
Law enforcement also located a substantial amount of cash and drug paraphernalia, including items used in the cultivation of marijuana.
Police arrested a 22-year old white female. She is being held in the Barton County jail with a bond of $100,000.
In the Monday, April 3 booking log from the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, it was mentioned Krystle Bartonek of Hoisington was arrested on a Barton County District Court case for unlawful cultivation or distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia x2, interference with law enforcement, and tax and criminal penalties for violation of act.
Comments
Tired Taxpayer says
Excellent work. Taking out the trash. Run the dopers out of our county.
Report this comment
Tired Taxpayer says
Now they should bulldoze the property. One less rundown crack house.
Report this comment
Bluekansas says
Taxpayer
Why not make it legal like the drink you probably have in your hand daily
Tax it and help get kansas out of bankruptcy from brownbacks tax cuts to the rich
Report this comment
Jay says
Use the cash seized for drug treatment for this 22 year old woman rather than locking her up in the Barton County Jail at taxpayer expense.
Report this comment
Bluekansas says
Just think Kansas could be taxing marijuana sales instead of wasting time and money making these busts
Colorado had over 2 billion dollars in legal marijuana sales last year
that’s not counting all the people from surrounding states who visit there on weekends and spend money in hotels restaurants and gas stations
Kansas is broke but too stupid to wake up and smell the money
Colorado figured it out…..
If money grew on trees wouldn’t you plant more trees!
Trees as in marijuana!
Report this comment