Police: 2 suspects jailed on drug charges after I-70 traffic stop

GEARY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Geary County are investigating two suspects on drug charges after an arrest on Interstate 70.

On Monday evening, officers made a traffic stop for speeding and an unsafe lane change on a vehicle driven by William Robert Leach, 37, Illinois, on Interstate 70 just east of McDowell Creek Road, according to the Junction City Police Department.

Officers arrested Leach on suspicion of Drug Possession With Intent to Distribute, No Tax Stamp, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Speeding, Unsafe Lane Change and an Obstructed Tag.

Police also arrested a passenger Ivan James Kochopolous, 41, Illinois

on suspicion of Possession With Intent to Distribute, No Tax Stamp and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.