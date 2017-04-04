Outdoor musical instruments to be added at Vets Park

The City of Great Bend and the Great Bend Recreation Commission are joining forces again to make improvements to Veterans Memorial Park.

At Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting, it was announced that the two parties would split the cost of outdoor musical instruments to be installed near the large shelter house at Vets.

City Administrator Howard Partington says this is a continuation of the partnership with the Recreation Commission after teaming up for the fit trail and global motion features installed late last year.

The funds for the project were allocated at the July budget work session. The city allocated $55,000 for the Vets improvements and prior to the musical instrument purchase, roughly $42,000 was spent.

There was questions on the noise the instruments will make throughout the neighborhood, but council member Allen Owen says similar features at My Backyard Playground, 2715 18th Street, has received no complaints.

The cost sharing is 50 percent, with the total cost of the instruments being $17,065.25. The city and GBRC will each pay $8,532.62.

The arrangement of instruments will include metal chimes, metallophones, and drums.