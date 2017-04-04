Kansas man hospitalized after pickup hits guardrail, rolls

SEDGWICK COUNTY – A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 8p.m. Monday in Sedgwick County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Ford F250 driven by Thomas D. Schultz, 53, Haven, was westbound on Kansas 96 five miles west of Maize.

The vehicle went off the roadway and the driver overcorrected. The pickup went left, struck the guard rail and rolled twice into westbound lanes.

Schultz was transported to Via Christi St. Francis. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.