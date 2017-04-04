Great Bend takes advantage of another year of the federal fund exchange

For the seventh straight year, the Kansas Department of Transportation is offering the exchange of federal funds for state funds. The advantage of this program is that there are fewer restrictions regarding the usage of money.

Great Bend has participated in the Federal Fund Exchange Program since 2011 and City Administrator Howard Partington says the 10 percent portion going to KDOT is worth the hassle.

Howard Partington Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/party-federal-exch.mp3

The money will be used for street repairs.

The Great Bend City Council voted in favor of authorizing Mayor Mike Allison to sign the Request to Exchange Federal Funds form to exchange $184,154.75 federal dollars for $165,739.28 in state dollars.