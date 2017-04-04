Great Bend continues successful Farmers Market

Six years ago, the City of Great Bend and the Barton County Health Department came together to form the Summer Street Stroll Farmers Market. The weekly market allows anyone to purchase fresh fruit and vegetables among other homemade items.

The Farmers Market was one of the first markets allowing income-qualifying seniors to receive checks to purchase vegetables, herbs, fruits, and honey.

Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes says cities and counties across the state now model their farmer markets after Great Bend.

Christina Hayes Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/hayes-markets.mp3

The Summer Street Stroll will take place every Thursday on the southeast corner of Jack Kilby Square at 4 p.m. from May 11 to September 14.