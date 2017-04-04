GBRC – Stop ‘N Learn: History of The Petroleum Age Part 2

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn session titled, “History of The Petroleum Age Part 2” on Wednesday, April 5, from 12 – 1 pm at the Great Bend Activity Center (2715 18th).

The history of the oil industry in Kansas is so large that we are going to offer another program to cover more of the history and future of the petroleum age. Don’t worry if you missed the first program, you may still attend Part 2. Danielle Feist, Curator for the Kansas Oil & Gas Hall of Fame & Museum, will be the presenter for this program.

For more information, call the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 2 or e-mail us at recreation@gbrec.net