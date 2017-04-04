Despite improved rankings, Health Director says there is still more work to do

Barton County Health Director Shelly Schneider says she was pleased that the county improved in the latest health rankings that were released last week by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Schneider told Barton County Commissioners Monday that she and her staff are still trying to disseminate all the information that was contained in the report. The annual study measures premature death rates, quality of life, health habits, and access to health care. Barton County improved 15 spots in this years rankings to number 58 out of the state’s 105 counties.

Schneider hopes the improvement in the rankings show that prevention and wellness programs are working while admitting that there is still plenty of room for improvement.

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation is based out of New Jersey and provides the health rankings to every state. To find out how your county fared in the latest rankings, www.countyhealthrankings.org