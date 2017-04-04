Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (4/3)

BOOKED: J’Kuan Epps of St. Paul, MN on Barton County District Court case for no driver’s license, no insurance and speeding, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Brett Fisher of Ellinwood on Barton County District Court serve sentence.

BOOKED: Krystle Bartonek of Hoisington on a Barton County District Court case for unlawful cultivation or distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia x2, interference with law enforcement, and tax & criminal penalties for violation of act, bond set at $100,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Jennifer Hernandez of Hoisington for a Harvey County District Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Angel Carrara of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear. GBMC case for obstruction, no proof of insurance, no headlights, bond is set in lieu of $500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Nathan Manley of Ellinwood on a Barton County District Court warrant for burglary and theft, bond set at $20,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Richard Newkirk of Hoisington for Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond is $1,000.00 cash. Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond is $500.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Rick Novotny of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Angela Spence of Hoisington on Barton County District Court case after serving her sentence.

RELEASED: Fernando J. Figueroa-Rosello on a case to fine and court costs with time served per Judge Willey.

RELEASED: Stephanie Epp-Rose of Great Bend on Barton County District case per order of the Barton County District Court. She must report to her ISO with release. GBMC case by order of the Great Bend Municipal Court.

RELEASED: Christopher D. Harper on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant on a $1,137.50 cash bond through GBPD.

RELEASED: Aminadab Torres of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation after posting a $300.00 cash bond.

RELEASED: Angel Carrara of Great Bend posted a $1,000.00 surety bond on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear. Posted a $500.00 surety bond on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for DWS, obstruction, no proof of insurance, no headlights through TNT Bail Bonding.