Barton again splits double header with Hutch

By Todd Moore-bartonsports.com – The Barton Community College baseball team once again received a solid pitching outing helping the No. 22 ranked Cougars split Monday’s doubleheader against No. 14 Hutchinson Community College.

The Blue Dragons buried Barton in a seven run hole through the first four innings of game one as three Cougar home runs were not enough in the 8-4 loss. The Barton pitching staff responded to the call limiting the hot Hutchinson bats in game two while getting a timely two-out hit to earn the split with a 3-2 win.

Concluding the four-game series stretching over four days with two wins apiece, Barton moves into the fourth spot of the Jayhawk at 9-7 and 25-11 while Hutchinson sits in second place at 14-6 and 26-11.

Cancelling their Tuesday non-conference contest against the Bethany College junior varsity, Barton’s next action will come Saturday as the Cougars head to Pratt Community College for a four-game conference series. First pitch for Saturday and Sunday’s doubleheader slated for 1:00 p.m. at Stanion Field.