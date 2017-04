APRIL 4, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

WANTED: CHILD SAFETY GATE. 282-0027

FOR SALE: 2 1984 CHEVY S10 BLAZERS. 617-8267

WANTED: 18′ SHUFFLE BOARD TABLE. 816-682-6141

FOR SALE: 3 17′ PCS PIPE, SPRAYER TIRES. 653-4913

FOR SALE: 200 PCS RECLAIMED PALLET WOOD. 786-0868

FOR SALE: 2 TIRES 215/75/15, 1 TIRE – 215/75/14, 1 TIRE – 235/75/15 1111 MORPHY ASK FOR LARRY (IN THE BACK)

FOR SALE: 5 PIGLETS, 150# PIG. WANTED: HOG OR GOAT PANELS. 316-619-8494

FOR SALE: CHROME BUMPER GUARD FOR A 2007 FORD PU. 785-731-5812

FOR SALE: DAN POST WESTERN BOOTS, FLOOR JACK, MULCHING PLUG. 786-1945

FOR SALE: 2000 JEEP WRANGLER W/EXTRAS. 617-9098

FOR SALE: CANOPY STROLLER, ADJUSTABLE BED FRAME, ENTERTAINMENT CENTER, CHARCOAL GRILL. 603-8584

FOR SALE: GAS RANGE, ELECTRIC RANGE, PRIVACY FENCING. 639-2038

FOR SALE: 1993 CHEVY VAN 603-3089

FOR SALE: 1997 GEO. 792-2916

FOR SALE: TRIPLE AXLE TRAILER, LIMESTONE SLABS & POSTS. 785-658-5207

FOR SALE: WEATHER GUARD DIAMOND PLATED TOOL BOX. WANTED: REFRIGERATOR 639-2934 OR MAKE A TRADE

WANTED: GAS GRILL. 786-1997

FOR SALE: 2- 1969 CHEVY PU’S, 2 CREAM CANS, TRACTOR TIRES 20.8/34, 20.8/42 785-650-1175

WANTED: 5TH WHEEL CAMPER ($2,000). 282-3364

FOR SALE: YELLOW PINE HARDWOOD FLOORING, GAS POWERED LOG SPLITTER. 785-735-4442

FREE: 4 TICKETS TO THE BARBER SHOP QUARTET AT FORT HAYS 786-0497

WANTED: TAILGATE FOR A FORD PU/BRACKET TO MOUNT IT. 923-5589

FOR SALE: LARGE AQUARIUM W/STAND & SUPPLIES, 10″ SUB-WOOFER. 282-7610

WANTED: DODGE DAKOTA OR FORD RANGER PU. 785-420-0830

FOR SALE: 5HP OUTBOARD MERCURY MOTOR, 2 REELS, RODS. 791-7510

FOR SALE: ADIRONDACK CHAIRS, CHILD’S PICNIC TABLE. FREE: PINE WOOD. 282-9331

FOR SALE: 1978 EL CAMINO, FORD PU BED W/TOPPER, 20′ BOAT TRAILER. 928-503-9571

FOR SALE: 72″ GRAPPLE FOR A SKIDSTEER. 785-531-0883

FOR SALE: RABBIT CAGE, WHITE ELECTRIC RANGE, 2000 CHEVY PU W/TOPPER. 786-6965

FOR SALE: 2 ELECTRIC LAWN EDGERS, 1 TIRE 275/5520. 793-0979

FOR SALE: SNOWBLOWER, 110 WINDOW AIR CONDITIONER, COMPUTER DESK. 792-9414

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED: