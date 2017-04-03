Leadercast conference coming to Great Bend

The Barton County Young Professionals and First Christian Church are co-hosting Leadercast on May 5, 2017. Leadercast is the world’s largest one-day leadership conference, broadcast live from Atlanta, Georgia and simulcast to hundreds of locations around the world. This year’s theme is “Powered by Purpose.”

The conference will allow attendees to discover the steps they can take to uncover their purpose, to reconnect to their organization’s “why”, to attract and engage the right people for your efforts and to thrive as a team. Among the keynote speakers are:

o Daniel Pink – Behavioral Science Expert, Best-Selling Author, & Host of Crowd Control

o Molly Fletcher – Former Top Sports Agent & Author

o Andy Stanley – Leadership Author & Communicator

o Suzy Welch – Author, TV Commentator, & Business Journalist

o Henry Cloud – Acclaimed Leadership Expert, Clinical Psychologist, & Best-Selling Author

o Jess Ekstrom – CEO of Headbands of Hope

o Tyler Perry – Director, Playwright, Screenwriter, Producer, Actor, Author & Entrepreneur

The official #Leadercast17 trailer can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X5PjYct-454