Lawmakers fail to override Brownback veto of KanCare expansion

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators have sustained Republican Gov. Sam Brownback’s veto of a bill that would have expanded the state’s Medicaid program.
The House voted 81-44 Monday to override the veto shortly after the conservative governor announced it. Backers of the measure fell three votes short of the two-thirds majority necessary to overturn a veto.
The bill would have extended the state’s health coverage for the poor, disabled and elderly under former President Barack Obama’s health care law to cover up to 180,000 more adults.
Brownback is a critic of the 2010 Affordable Care Act.
He argued in his veto message that expanding Medicaid would burden the state with what he called “unrestrainable” costs. Supporters said it would be a net plus for the state.
Bluekansas says
I see @ToryMArnberger chose sam brownbacks and his party of Koch over the working poor in her district on Medicaid expansion
Be sure and call email or tweet @ToryMArnberger the 112th rep for most of Barton county
Ask Tory how she enjoy the healthcare package the people in the 112th are paying for so she is covered
Barron county needs a legislature that will work for the people in the 112th district instead of the Koch brothers American for prosperity
Make Tory a one term legislature!
Tired Taxpayer says
It’s time for the handouts to stop. Haven’t you noticed? The budget is broken. The legislative process is working.
Funny you criticize the legislatures health care as being paid for by the taxpayers, yet you are advocating increasing the burden on taxpayers to expand taxpayer funded healthcare.
The entitlements need to be derailed.
