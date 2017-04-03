John O’Connor

April 3, 2017

Welcome, (insert your name here) and thanks for joining our happy group for Week Number 298 of this Cyber Coffee Shop, a proud tradition in this space for uh, 298 weeks. I have a firm grasp of the obvious, don’t I?

Oh, by the way, this just in: they just announced that the moon is NOT made of green cheese, as so many people have asserted over the years. It is made of Blue Cheese, also known as Roquefort, if you’re from France. April Fool! A bit belated and a bit weak, but there it is.

Well, we have just taken our two-year-old granddaughter back to her Mom and Dad after a two day stay with us. Her Mom had to take care of some school-related business, so we were happy to have the little one with us for a while. She is a joy to have around, always chattering and giggling.

It’s been about four months since she’s been with us for more than a day and we were amazed at how much she has learned. She’s picking up vocabulary by the bucket-load and can even make two or three word sentences. Her pronounciation is not quite there yet, but it’s getting better all the time.

She’s also become quite adept at Escaping the Pack ‘n Play, which if you’re not a grandparent, is a portable playpen/crib combination unit. She gave Sally a start the other morning. We normally let her ‘free range’ throughout the house, but I was at work and Sally needed to put on her make-up and needed a safe place to ‘park’ Josie so she didn’t get into something she shouldn’t. Sally turned on Josie’s favorite show, ‘Curious George,’ and went into the bathroom a few feet away to do her stuff.

She heard some rustling around and then a little thump, but didn’t think much of it, since there were no cries. Then suddenly at the bathroom door appeared a smiling Josie with a cheerful “hi, Nanny!” The clever little rascal had pulled her dollie stroller (a miniature version of a ‘real’ baby stroller) into the Pack ‘n Play and used it as a stepping stone to lift herself up and over the edge of the Pack ‘n Play onto the couch just inches away and thence on to greet ‘Nanny,’ who was a bit (understatement) surprised.

Needless to say, anything that can serve as an impromptu escape tool is now out of reach of little fingers when said fingers are in the Pack ‘n Play.

The fingers are still busy though: she’s still trying to make phone calls on Sally’s small Kindle, which is about the size of a large smartphone. She pushes a few buttons and babbles away. She doesen’t seem to mind that the ‘person’ on the other end never says anything. After all, everyone likes a good listener.

The results are in from last week’s trivia questions. Let’s take a look-see…

Dennis checked in first with the correct answer to the ‘private eye with the shady past’ question: Jim Rockford, he of Files fame. Good work.

Terry guessed ‘All American Boy’ by Bill Parsons as the answer to the music question. No, sorry; but Russ got it right: ‘Pink Shoe Laces’ by Dodie Stevens. Complete with the “big Panama with a purple hat band,” of course. Check out this great old novelty on YouTube.

Ryan’s been doing some heavy research. You are correct, sir. Any mention of American politics was banned in books that were sent to overseas troops in WW2. FDR was in his third term and reportedly ready to try for four, and the publishers did NOT want anything in their books favoring him or knocking him. Or any other candidate.

Josie guessed ‘Wiley’s Tea Room’ as the restaurant that was in the JC Penney building. Well, that would be correct if it was Wiley’s Department Store we were asking about, but Penney’s had a different name for their restaurant after Wiley’s left town. Try, try again.

The unfortunate car name mystery has been solved. Ryan got it: the ‘Dictator’ by Studebaker. The name was designed to signify that this particular car ‘dictated’ the standard to which other cars should aspire, but as Hitler and Mussolini rose to power the word took on a negative connotation. It was dropped in 1937. Billy Willy guessed ‘Mercury.’

So, that leaves the restaurant question still in play, and I guess we’ll need a few more. Hmmm…

How did World War 1 change the way we told time?

A little tobacco shop ‘The Humidor’ opened in GB back in the ‘80s or maybe early ‘90s. Where was it?

If you were headed west to the ‘city by the bay’ in 1967, what would you have worn, according to a top five hit hit of that year?

Which 20th century war included bugle calls and even gongs?

Well, the three-plus inches of rain has caused my lawn to go crazy, so I’d better get out this afternoon and see if I can find someone to mow it. See you next week.

John