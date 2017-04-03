Hutchinson man arrested for rape appears in Pawnee County court

James Thomas, age 58 of Hutchinson, appeared in custody Monday afternoon before Pawnee County Magistrate Judge Julie Cowell.

Judge Cowell advised the defendant that he faces a single count complaint, to wit: Rape of a victim overcome by force or fear alleged to have occurred in Pawnee County on or about November 27, 2013.

The Complaint was filed by the Pawnee County Attorney Office on March 27, 2017. The charge is a Severity Level 1 Person Felony and carries a presumptive prison sentence between 147 and 653 months with the Kansas Department of Correction depending on the defendant’s criminal history.

Thomas was arrested by the US Marshall Service at his home on March 30, 2017, without incident and was being held in the Ford County Detention Center in lieu of $100,000 bond. Following the First Appearance, the Court reduced bond to $35,000 cash or surety.

The Court further ordered that in the event the defendant posts bond he shall be required to report regularly to Court Services, surrender his passport, not leave the State without Court Service’s permission and have no contact, directly or indirectly, with endorsed witnesses.

A Preliminary Hearing has been scheduled for May 1, 2017.