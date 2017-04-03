Great Bend trying to relocate JCPenney employees after store’s closure

As closing day for the Great Bend JCPenney store approaches in June, Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Jan Peters says she has been in contact with the store manager in an attempt to relocate employees that will be losing their jobs.

JCPenney announced in February that the retail franchise will close 138 stores nationwide including Great Bend’s location along with four other stores in Kansas.

Peters acknowledged that JCPenney in Great Bend has been pulling back on their inventory since 2012 but used to one of the most successful stores in the area.

Jan Peters Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/peters-penney-1.mp3

Nearly 30 employees will lose their jobs when the Great Bend store closes, with four full-time workers. JCPenney opened its downtown Great Bend store in 1923.

Peters says community members immediately started calling JCPenney corporate offices when the news came out to show their support for the retail store, but the effort will likely not change their decision.

Jan Peters Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/peters-penney-2.mp3

Great Bend City Council member Joel Jackson asked City Administrator Howard Partington if the city has considered using the JCPenney’s building to relocate the Great Bend Police Department. Partington says several community members have brought up this idea and the city will look into the possibility. Great Bend has been looking at possible renovations, relocation, or construction for an aging Police Department building that was built in 1928.