The Barton County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted person, Dennis J Streiner. Streiner is a white male, 5’9”, 190 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes. He has numerous tattoos.

Streiner is wanted for parole violation.

If you have information about this crime or any other crime, please call crime stoppers at 620-792- 1300 or 888-305- 1300.