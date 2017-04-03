Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (3/31 – 4/2)

3/31

BOOKED: Brandon M. Williams on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court with a bond of $746.00 cash or 30 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt of court with a bond of $726.00 cash only or 30 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt of court with a bond of $776.00 cash only or 30 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt of court with a bond of $561.00 cash only or 90 days in jail. Barton County District Court warrants for probation violation with no bond.

BOOKED: Richard Fletcher of Great Bend on a Reno County District Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $458.00 cash only.

BOOKED: Stacey Henderson of Great Bend for Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond. Ellinwood Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $425.50 cash.

BOOKED: Nicholas Hicks of Hoisington on Barton County District Court case for arrest & detain for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Kasey Wagner on a Community Corrections case for a serve sentence.

BOOKED: Robert Nenadal of Hutchinson on Stafford County District Court case for DUI and transporting an open container, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Richard Newkirk on a Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,502.00 cash only. BCDC warrant for probation violation with bond set at $638.00 cash only. BCDC warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,168.00 cash only. BCDC warrant for probation violation with bond set at $278.00 cash only. Also has holds through Ellis County and Reno County.

BOOKED: Rick Novotny of Great Bend on Barton County District Court for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Mario Rodriguez of Great Bend on a Barton County District case for battery. After the criminal threat was dropped at court and his bond reduced to $1,000.00 C/S. Rodriguez does have an ICE hold and it was faxed.

RELEASED: Richard Hoke of Pawnee Rock on BTDC warrant for failure to appear after posting a $283.00 cash bond and GBMC warrant for contempt of court after posting a $255.00 cash bond through Great Bend Police Department. Hoke does have other warrants out of Indiana they will not extradite.

RELEASED: Zachariah M. Dittrick on Barton County District Court warrant with a $200.00 cash bond, released to Saline County for Saline County District Court warrant.

RELEASED: Richard Fletcher of Great Bend on a Reno County District Court warrant for contempt of court after posting a cash bond.

RELEASED: Scott Anthony Scheuerman on Barton County District Court warrant.

RELEASED: Robert Nenadal of Hutchinson on Stafford County District Court case for DUI and transporting an open container, bonded $1,000.00 through Ace Bail Bonding.

4/1

BOOKED: Arthur Herren of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for drunk pedestrian, bond set at $250.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Angela Spence of Hoisington on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Mario Huitron Rodriguez on Barton County District Court warrant for criminal threat and battery with a $5,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Christopher Harper of Hays on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court with bond set at $1,137.50 cash only or 87.5 days in jail.

BOOKED: Aminadab Torres of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set at $300.00 cash to be posted by the defendant. Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $1,310.00 cash or 85 days.

RELEASED: Austin Amos of Stafford on Stafford County District Court case for driving while under the influence and minor in possession after posting a $1,000.00 surety bond through TNT Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Arthur J. Herren Jr. on Great Bend Municipal Court case with a $250.00 surety bond through TNT Bail Bonding.

4/2

BOOKED: William Keener of Hutchinson on Ellinwood Municipal case for driving while habitual, bond set at $2,500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Delan Sauvage of Oberlin on Rush County District warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

RELEASED: William Keener of Hutchinson on Ellinwood Municipal case for driving while habitual after posting a $2,500.00 surety bond.

RELEASED: Kasey Wagner on a Community Corrections case for serve sentence.