Barton County lifts burn ban

Barton County Commissioners lifted the temporary burn ban that has been in place since the board passed the measure on March 13.

Welcome rains that have drenched the area over the past week made it a pretty easy decision for commissioners Monday morning.

Emergency Risk Manager Amy Miller says she contacted all the county Fire Chiefs who signed off on lifting the ban. That included Claflin Fire Chief Doug Hubbard who was at Monday’s meeting.

Great Bend Fire Chief Mike Napolitano was also present and said all the rain has provided his department some welcome relief.

During a burn ban, agricultural burning for crop and pasture management practices may be exempted from the order only upon issuance of a written permit by the Fire Chief having jurisdiction of the area where the burning is to take place.

A violation of the burn ban resolution could have resulted in fines of up to $1,000.