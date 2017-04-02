Monday Weather

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 42. North wind 8 to 14 mph.

Tuesday Showers likely, then showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. High near 49. North northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night Showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then showers likely. Low around 38. North wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Thursday Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 60.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 65.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 73.