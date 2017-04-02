Monday on 1590 KVGB & 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Kansas Wetlands Education Show ” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include KWEC Director Curtis Wolf.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A “Agri-Talk” with Mike Adams

11A-11:30 “Pages in Time” hosted by former KVGB News Director Jack Hartle and the late Bob Parrish and Jigg Schultz. “Great Indian Raid – Part 2”

11:30-12P “Cougar Pause” hosted by Steve Webster – Guests include Dave Barnes, Director of the Shafer Gallery at Barton Community College who will discuss the Barton County Arts Council Vortex High School Art Day and Exhibit April 3rd through April 6th.

12P-12:30 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:30-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif

1P-2:30 Dave Ramsey Show

2:30-6:30 Royals Baseball – Kansas City @ Minnesota Twins

6:30-9:30 ESPN Radio “PodCenter”

9:30P-MID ESPN Radio “Freddie & Fitz”