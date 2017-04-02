Marshall, Gosar and Yoho lead letter to defund WOTUS

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Friday, Representatives Roger Marshall (KS-01), Paul Gosar (AZ-04) and Ted Yoho (FL-03) announced the submission of an appropriations language request to the House Appropriations Committee to prohibit the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) from using appropriated funds for the “Waters of the United States (WOTUS)” rule, or any substantially similar rule. They released the following statements:

“The WOTUS rule is one of the most egregious rules of the Obama regulatory regime,” said Rep. Roger Marshall. “WOTUS has been a thorn in the side of the Kansas farmer, and those across the country, who know better than a bureaucrat in Washington as to how to maintain their land. This remains a top issue for farmers in Kansas, and across the country, and I am proud to be a part of returning control from the federal government back to the farmer.”

“While we have great confidence in President Trump and Administrator Pruitt protecting farmers, ranchers and property owners from this lawless water grab, Executive Branch actions will still take time and there could be subsequent legal proceedings,” stated Rep. Paul Gosar. “Congress must once again utilize the power of the purse and take a clear position against WOTUS by including our funding rider. I applaud Congressmen Marshall and Yoho for their excellent work and have enjoyed leading this fight with them.”

“WOTUS is an ill-conceived, destructive, rule that stands in the way of job creation and economic growth for farmers and ranchers in North Central Florida and across America. The WOTUS rule is the child of the Obama administration and was a regulation that amounted to nothing more than a federal power grab,” said Rep. Ted Yoho. “I am honored to join with Reps. Marshall and Gosar, in working to see the elimination of WOTUS.”