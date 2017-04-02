Human Resources Policy Workshop taking place at Barton C.C.

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Time: 9 a.m. – noon

Location: Barton Community College – Learning Resource Center

Plaza De Cavanaugh Room (L116)

Presenters: Mr. Larry Michel, Attorney with Kennedy Berkley

Yarnevich & Williamson – Salina, Kansas

Cost: $50 per employer (Limit two participants per employer.)

Policies serve several important functions:

•Communicate values and expectations for how things are done at your organization.

•Keep the organization in compliance with legislation and provide protection against employment claims.

•Document and implement best practices appropriate to the organization.

•Support consistent treatment of staff, fairness and transparency.

•Help management to make decisions that are consistent, uniform and predictable.

To register, please contact:

Krystall Barnes, WorkFit Coordinator

barnesk@bartonccc.edu

(620) 786-7575