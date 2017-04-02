Barton County Sheriff shares concerns of texting and driving

Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir says his department has seen several more serious motor vehicle accidents that they know were caused by texting and driving or cell phone distraction.

Kansas recorded a 22 percent increase in traffic fatalities in 2016 compared with the previous year. Bellendir, like many others, believe distracted driving is a big reason for the increase in crashes and deaths involving vehicles.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office’s immediately looks for cell phones once beginning accident investigations.

Brian Bellendir Audio

The Kansas Department of Transportation says 432 people died in traffic accidents in 2016. Bellendir mentions texting and driving can bring fines as can inattentive driving.

Brian Bellendir Audio

The National Safety Council says traffic fatalities increased six percent nationwide in 2016.