Barton Baseball and Hutchinson doubleheader moved to Monday

Due to the amount of rain having swept through the area, Sunday’s Barton Community College baseball doubleheader hosting Hutchinson Community College has been postponed.

The No. 22 ranked Cougars and No. 14 Blue Dragons will resume and conclude their four-game series with a 3:00 p.m. doubleheader on Monday after the teams split Friday’s action.

Hutchinson took the opener in a pitcher’s duel 3-1 victory while Barton had another strong pitching performance to go along with twelve hits to capture the nightcap 9-1.

The Cougars stand in fifth place of the Jayhawk at 8-6 and 24-10 on the season while Hutchinson is in the second spot at 13-5 and 25-10 overall.