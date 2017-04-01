Sunday Weather

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of rain after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday A slight chance of rain, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8pm. Low around 40. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then a chance of rain, mainly between 8am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of rain before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 60.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 64.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 70.