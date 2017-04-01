Sunday Weather

Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of rain after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday
A slight chance of rain, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8pm. Low around 40. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then a chance of rain, mainly between 8am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of rain before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 60.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 64.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 70.
