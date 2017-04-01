Sunday Weather

Great Bend Post

Showers and storms will linger through the morning hours over Southeast KS. While severe weather is not expected, some moderate or heavy downpours will remain possible.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of rain after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday
A slight chance of rain, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8pm. Low around 40. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then a chance of rain, mainly between 8am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of rain before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 60.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 64.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 70.

