Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Agenda Meeting Monday, April 3, 2017 – 9:00 a.m. until Close
I. OPENING BUSINESS:
A. Call Meeting to Order.
B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.
C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.
D. Consider Minutes of the March 27, 2017, Regular Meeting.
E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item
must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being
recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any
organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.
F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the
media, should be shut off.
II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:
-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the
period of March 20, 2017, and ending April 3, 2017.
III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings,
will be heard at this time.
-There is no Old Business at this time.
IV. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be
heard at this time.
A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped /
Refunded Taxes:
-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated /
Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the
County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested
by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.
B. PROCLAMATION 2017-04: National Public Health Week, April 3 – April 9, 2017 –
Healthiest Nation 2030:
-Public Health is the science of protecting and improving families and
communities through the promotion of healthy lifestyles, research for disease
and injury prevention and detection and control of infectious diseases.
Recognizing National Public Health Week allows for a focused opportunity for
the public to learn about the public health concerns and celebrate local
success stories. Shelly Schneider, Health Director, will discuss the community
goals of healthy eating, active living, reduced poverty, improved access to
health care and mental health care that will make this community a healthier
place to live. Public Health is the safety net of all health-care in Barton County
and everything can come full circle back to Health. It is the BCHD’s Mission to
ensure that all citizens of Barton County have access to what goals can make
them the healthiest and education to understand what can get in the way of
those goals.
C. EMERGENCY RISK MANAGEMENT: Update on the Burn Ban:
-On March 13, 2017, through Resolution 2017-06, the Commission established a
Temporary Burn Ban in Barton County. Wildland fire conditions at the time
prompted the action of establishing a temporary burn ban. Barton County has
experienced periods of precipitation over the last week. The Commission will
hear an update about the effectiveness and necessity of continuing the
temporary burn ban
D. MEMORIAL PARKS: Mowing Services Proposal:
-The County accepted proposals for mowing at the two County-owned
Memorial Parks until 2:00 pm, March 21, 2017. Per the bid form, both Memorial
Parks must be mowed and kept trimmed to maintain a grass height no higher
than 3”, with special consideration for holidays. It is anticipated the mowing
will be required from April to October, 2017. Monies have been included in the
Cemetery Budget for this anticipated expense. Dale Phillips, Road and Bridge /
Noxious Weed / Memorial Parks Director will provide details.
E. BARTON COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION: Board Appointments:
-The County has sought applicants for the Barton County Planning Commission.
The focus of the Planning Commission is to plan for the proper growth and
development of Barton County through the enactment of planning and zoning
laws for the protection of the public health, safety and welfare. Although all
applicants must reside in Barton County, the majority of members must be from
the unincorporated area. Judy Goreham, Environmental Manager, will present
applications.
V. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following
items, including announcements, will be heard.
A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:
-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the
authorization of personnel changes, sign any documentation approved during
the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular
County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.
B. APPOINTMENTS:
APRIL 3, 2017
9:45 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Carey Hipp, County
Counselor, will discuss regular business. Immediately following Ms. Hipp’s time,
Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will discuss regular business.
10:15 a.m. – Program Update – Barry McManaman, County Engineer
10:30 a.m. – The Commission will meet as the Barton County Board of Health.
11:30 a.m. – Requirements of County Appraiser Position – Barb Esfeld, County
Appraiser
11:45 a.m. – Budget time line – Matt Patzner, Finance Officer
After all appointments have been completed, the Commission will have a
working lunch. During this time, they will review the County’s Employee
Handbook and other documents related to regular operations.
THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Sheriff Brian Bellendir is
scheduled for April 6, 2017.
VI. OTHER BUSINESS:
A. Discussion Items.
B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial
consideration.
C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular
business hours.
D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments
related to County business at their discretion.
E. The next Regular Meeting will be Monday, April 10, 2017, at 9:00 a.m.
VII. ADJOURN.
