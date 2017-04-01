Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Agenda Meeting Monday, April 3, 2017 – 9:00 a.m. until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

D. Consider Minutes of the March 27, 2017, Regular Meeting.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the

period of March 20, 2017, and ending April 3, 2017.

III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings,

will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

IV. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be

heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped /

Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated /

Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the

County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested

by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

B. PROCLAMATION 2017-04: National Public Health Week, April 3 – April 9, 2017 –

Healthiest Nation 2030:

-Public Health is the science of protecting and improving families and

communities through the promotion of healthy lifestyles, research for disease

and injury prevention and detection and control of infectious diseases.

Recognizing National Public Health Week allows for a focused opportunity for

the public to learn about the public health concerns and celebrate local

success stories. Shelly Schneider, Health Director, will discuss the community

goals of healthy eating, active living, reduced poverty, improved access to

health care and mental health care that will make this community a healthier

place to live. Public Health is the safety net of all health-care in Barton County

and everything can come full circle back to Health. It is the BCHD’s Mission to

ensure that all citizens of Barton County have access to what goals can make

them the healthiest and education to understand what can get in the way of

those goals.

C. EMERGENCY RISK MANAGEMENT: Update on the Burn Ban:

-On March 13, 2017, through Resolution 2017-06, the Commission established a

Temporary Burn Ban in Barton County. Wildland fire conditions at the time

prompted the action of establishing a temporary burn ban. Barton County has

experienced periods of precipitation over the last week. The Commission will

hear an update about the effectiveness and necessity of continuing the

temporary burn ban

D. MEMORIAL PARKS: Mowing Services Proposal:

-The County accepted proposals for mowing at the two County-owned

Memorial Parks until 2:00 pm, March 21, 2017. Per the bid form, both Memorial

Parks must be mowed and kept trimmed to maintain a grass height no higher

than 3”, with special consideration for holidays. It is anticipated the mowing

will be required from April to October, 2017. Monies have been included in the

Cemetery Budget for this anticipated expense. Dale Phillips, Road and Bridge /

Noxious Weed / Memorial Parks Director will provide details.

E. BARTON COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION: Board Appointments:

-The County has sought applicants for the Barton County Planning Commission.

The focus of the Planning Commission is to plan for the proper growth and

development of Barton County through the enactment of planning and zoning

laws for the protection of the public health, safety and welfare. Although all

applicants must reside in Barton County, the majority of members must be from

the unincorporated area. Judy Goreham, Environmental Manager, will present

applications.

V. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following

items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the

authorization of personnel changes, sign any documentation approved during

the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular

County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

APRIL 3, 2017

9:45 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Carey Hipp, County

Counselor, will discuss regular business. Immediately following Ms. Hipp’s time,

Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will discuss regular business.

10:15 a.m. – Program Update – Barry McManaman, County Engineer

10:30 a.m. – The Commission will meet as the Barton County Board of Health.

11:30 a.m. – Requirements of County Appraiser Position – Barb Esfeld, County

Appraiser

11:45 a.m. – Budget time line – Matt Patzner, Finance Officer

After all appointments have been completed, the Commission will have a

working lunch. During this time, they will review the County’s Employee

Handbook and other documents related to regular operations.

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Sheriff Brian Bellendir is

scheduled for April 6, 2017.

VI. OTHER BUSINESS:

E. The next Regular Meeting will be Monday, April 10, 2017, at 9:00 a.m.

