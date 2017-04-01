Kansan Gary Woodland, pregnant wife cope with loss of 1 twin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Gary Woodland says he withdrew from the Dell Technologies Match Play because his wife had complications with her pregnancy that resulted in the loss of one of their twins.

Woodland had won his opening match last week before he withdrew for what was described as a personal family matter. He said Wednesday on Twitter that he and his wife, Gabby, are coping with the loss of one of their twins. He says doctors will be closely monitoring the health of his wife and the surviving twin for the remainder of her pregnancy.

Woodland, who is No. 35 in the world, says at this point he still plans to play the Masters next week.

Woodland was born in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Dan and Linda Woodland. He attended Shawnee Heights High School in the suburb of Tecumseh. After high school, he attended Washburn University on a basketball scholarship, but left after his freshman year to attend the University of Kansas on a golf scholarship. He studied Sociology while at KU. Woodland had a successful collegiate golf career, winning four tournaments before turning professional in 2007.