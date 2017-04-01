Illegal dumping continues to be a problem in Barton County

Barton County Landfill Manager Phil Hathcock remains miffed at why illegal dumping continues to be such a problem in the county.

Hathcock, a guest on County Edition on 1590 KVGB last week, says by the time people go the extra effort to dump something illegally, pay for gas to drive to some remote location, and risk being arrested for dumping illegally, it’s hard to understand why people do what they do.

Tires are the number one item that are being dumped in county ditches and beneath bridges. Old mattresses, couches, chairs and household hazardous waste products are other items his crews are finding.

Hathcock warns that surveillance of the most prominent dump sites has been stepped up and hopes some arrests will help discourage the illegal dumping that he says could lead to higher disposal rates at the landfill. He asks that if anyone sees or knows of illegal dumpling taking place, that they call the Barton County Sheriff’s Office.