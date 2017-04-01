Hoisington’s Braxton Donovan places 3rd in State SAR essay contest

The Sons of the Plains chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution has selected the winner of their chapter’s Knight Essay Contest. The winner is Braxton Donovan who is a sophomore at Hoisington High School and student of Marion Oborny. He is the son of Shannon and Sherri Donovan of Hoisington. Donovan is involved in many school and extra-curricular activities. He is active in football, basketball, baseball, Future Business Leaders of America and Cardinal Crew. Outside of school he enjoys community service, volunteering at the food bank and assisting with the little kids’ basketball program with the Hoisington Recreation Commission. He plans to attend Kansas State University after graduation, majoring in engineering.

The Knight Essay Contest is open to sophomores, juniors or seniors who write an essay about an event, person or ideal associated with the American Revolution or the U.S. Constitution.Donovan competed with other chapter winners at the Kansas Society State convention in Topeka on March 11. He placed third and received a $150 award from the state society. State winners will then compete in the national SAR contest in July in Knoxville, Tenn.



Membership in the SAR is open to men who can demonstrate that their ancestor provided active service in the cause of American independence either by serving in the military or in some other significant role.

Goals of the 128 year-old patriotic organization include promoting patriotism, and building respect for American history and the founding fathers. The SAR also supports veterans in VA hospitals, the Boy Scouts and ROTC cadets. Awards and scholarships are also given to students who win orations and poster contests on patriotic topics.One of the SAR’s newest programs is to select an American History Teacher and send the winner to the Freedoms Foundation Teacher Workshop in Valley Forge, Pa.

The Sons of the Plains chapter meets at 9 a.m. the second Saturday of the month from September to May in the Walnut Room of the Hutchinson Community College Student Union. Further information about the SAR, the Knight Essay Contest or its other activities is available by calling chapter president, Justin Engleman at (620) 792-2429.