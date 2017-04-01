Hoisington’s Braxton Donovan places 3rd in State SAR essay contest

The Sons of the Plains chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution has selected the winner of their chapter’s Knight Essay Contest. The winner is Braxton Donovan who is a sophomore at Hoisington High School and student of Marion Oborny. He is the son of Shannon and Sherri Donovan of Hoisington.
Donovan is involved in many school and extra-curricular activities. He is active in football, basketball, baseball, Future Business Leaders of America and Cardinal Crew. Outside of school he enjoys community service, volunteering at the food bank and assisting with the little kids’ basketball program with the Hoisington Recreation Commission. He plans to attend Kansas State University after graduation, majoring in engineering.
Membership in the SAR is open to men who can demonstrate that their ancestor provided active service in the cause of American independence either by serving in the military or in some other significant role.
The Sons of the Plains chapter meets at 9 a.m. the second Saturday of the month from September to May in the Walnut Room of the Hutchinson Community College Student Union.
Further information about the SAR, the Knight Essay Contest or its other activities is available by calling chapter president, Justin Engleman at (620) 792-2429.
