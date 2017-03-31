Weekend Weather

Saturday Showers and thunderstorms before 10am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. High near 48. Northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Low around 41. North wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of rain before 1pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 60. North northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1am, then a chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 64.