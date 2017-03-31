Weather forces schedule changes for Barton Baseball and Softball

bartonsports.com – Due to rain sweeping through the area, both the Barton Community College baseball and softball teams’ scheduled Wednesday and weekend’s games have been affected.

On Wednesday, the Cougar baseball team has cancelled its contest at McPherson College while the softball team’s doubleheader versus Butler Community College has been postponed with a future make-up date yet to be determined.

Additionally, baseball’s weekend schedule hosting No. 14 Hutchinson Community College has changed as well. The teams will play the first two games of the four-game series on Friday, resuming play on Sunday to wrap up the series. First pitch for Friday and Sunday’s doubleheader action set for 1:00 p.m. at Lawson-Biggs Field.

The softball team’s scheduled doubleheader on Saturday at Pratt Community College is currently still set for a 2:00 p.m. first pitch at Pratt’s Angood Field in Lemon Park.

As a reminder with the unexpected weather changes of the spring season, fans and media are strongly encouraged to visit www.BartonSports.com and/or follow “Barton Sports” via Facebook and Twitter for the latest in schedule changes.