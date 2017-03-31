Program coming to Great Bend High School to assist at-risk students

Great Bend High School serves a large number of at-risk students of which 63 percent are economically disadvantaged or receive free/reduced lunches. The Great Bend High School drop-out rate increased from zero non-graduates in 2014 to 25 non-graduates in 2016.

USD 428 has adopted the Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) for at-risk students.

JAG Vice President of Program Development Bev Martinez says the program helps students discover what they want to do after graduation and provide them skills and tools to make the transition from high school to a job, the U.S. Military, or post-secondary education.

Bev Martinez Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/jag-1.mp3

Students targeted for services must have a minimum of five barriers that can affect graduation with priority given to students that “need, want and can profit” from the services. Attempting to remove barriers to academic, personal, and career success, students will receive 12 months of post-graduation follow-up services.

JAG covers career development, job attainment, job survival, leadership, personal skills, work place competencies, and economic knowledge.

Bev Martinez Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/jag-2.mp3

JAG is available to Great Bend High School at no cost for the 2017-2018 school, apart from providing a classroom, technology, and some transportation. The JAG Specialist will be funded by a grant through the Kansas Department for Children and Families (KDCF) and Temporary Assistance of Needy Families (TANF). The cost to participate in the 2018-2019 JAG program may cost $8,000 as the JAG grant is dependent on individual and business donations.