Kansas police dog killed in gunfire exchange to be eulogized

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities from across Kansas are expected in Wichita, Kansas, to remember a police dog killed during an exchange of gunfire in which a suspect was killed.

A memorial service for the 6-year-old Belgian Malinois, named Rooster, was planned for Friday, with police dog handlers from across the state to attend.

The shooting happened March 18 at a mobile home park on Wichita’s south side.

Officers responding to a domestic disturbance surrounded a home before 25-year-old Kevin Perry walked out with a gun in his waistband. Rooster was sent after the suspect to stop him from re-entering the home. That’s when gunfire was exchanged, striking both the dog and the man.

Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow says authorities believe the suspect shot the dog, but an investigation continues.