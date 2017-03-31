Cougars split twinbill with Hutch

The Barton Cougars split the first two games of a key Jayhawk Conference series against 14th ranked Hutchinson at Lawson Biggs field Friday.

The Blue Dragons took game one 3-1 as the Cougars were held to just 4-hits. Barton came back to take game two 9-1. Barton scored 4-runs in the 3rd before tacking on 5 more in the 5th to win the game easily.

The Cougars improved to 24-10 overall and 8-6 in league play but were not able to gain any ground on the second place Dragons who are now 13-5 and 25-10.

The two teams will conclude their series Sunday afternoon with another doubleheader that begins at 1:00 pm.