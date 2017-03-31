Cop Shop (3/30)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (3/30)

Non Injury Accident

At 7:47 a.m. an accident was reported at 245 NE 30 Road.

Theft

At 1:51 p.m. a theft was reported at 245 NE 30 Road.

Non Injury Accident

At 8:50 p.m. an accident was reported at E. US 56 Highway at MM 211.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (3/30)

Breathing Problems

At 1:33 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3206 25th Street.

Abdominal Pain / Problems

At 7:52 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1502 12th Street.

Theft

At 8:28 a.m. a theft was reported at 3320 17th Street.

At 10:53 a.m. Auto Zone, 2219 10th Street, wanted to speak to an officer in reference to a possible shoplifter.

Warrant Arrest

At 11:53 a.m. an officer arrested Francisco Cordova at 1605 Morton Street for a Barton and Saline County warrant.

Non Injury Accident

At 12:59 p.m. an accident was reported on private property at 2318 Washington Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 3:50 p.m. theft from a camper was reported at 426 C Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 4:42 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 908 Williams Street.