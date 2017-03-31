Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (3/30)

BOOKED: Richard Hoke of Pawnee Rock on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $283.00 cash only. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $255.00 cash or 60 days in jail.

BOOKED: Francisco Cordova of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set in lieu of $2,500.00 cash only. Salina Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear with a $1,000.00 C/S. Has to pay warrant fee of $50.00 cash only.

BOOKED: Jason Ickler of Americas on Wyandotte County District Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

RELEASED: Jaime Bahr of Great Bend on CKCC case for serve sentence in full.

RELEASED: Linda Fernandez of Great Bend to KDOC.

RELEASED: Reynaldo Martinez of Great Bend to KDOC.

RELEASED: Alberto Montelongo of Great Bend received order of release on GBMC case.

RELEASED: Jason Ickler of Americas on BTDC case for felony theft, bond is set in lieu of $5,000.00 C/S. GBMC warrants for failure to appear. Russell County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Received order of release for two cases of failure to appear. Released to Russell County Sheriff Department.

RELEASED: Francisco Cordova of Great Bend on Salina Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bonded $1,000.00 through Ace Bail Bonding, $50.00 warrant fee. Bonded $2,500.00 cash for Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear.

RELEASED: Marcus Murphy of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, DWS, and illegal tags, bonded $10,000.00 through TNT.

RELEASED: Dallas Mills on Barton Court cases for probation violation for aggravated battery, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal trespass after receiving a $50,000.00 OR bond through Barton District Court.