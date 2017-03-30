USD 428 makes it official, Thexton to be named next superintendent

With matching words of encouragement and approval, the USD 428 Board of Education named Khris Thexton as the next superintendent of Great Bend schools at Thursday’s school board luncheon at Great Bend High School.

Thexton, serving as interim superintendent since December, 2016, will take over the position on July 1, 2017.

School board president Joyce Carter says it was nice to see Thexton’s on-the-job results before selecting him as the next superintendent.

Joyce Carter Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/carter-thex-.mp3

Thexton will become the 25th superintendent of schools in Great Bend since 1885. Thexton served as superintendent in Marysville prior to coming to USD 428 in 2013.

School board member Kevin Mauler says even though there was no open application process, he is confident the district has one of the best options to fill the position.

Kevin Mauler Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/mauler-thex.mp3

Thexton came to Great Bend as the Director of Finance, Operations, and Federal Programs and was later given the title of Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations.

Thexton will replace Brad Reed as superintendent after the school district moved forward with Reed taking a “leave of absence,” after Reed submitted his resignation/retirement on December 12, 2016.