Two men are convicted in Barton County District Court for sex crimes

Two men were convicted last week in Barton County District Court for sex crimes involving juveniles.

According to the Barton County Attorney’s Office, Camerino Rodriguez Olvera was convicted of aggravated sexual battery and sexual battery. The conviction stems from crimes that occurred between July, 2011 and June, 2012.

Also Friday, Todd Lane Leech was convicted of rape. That case stems from a crime that occurred between June 2010 and June, 2011.

Both men are in jail with bond set at $1 million dollars.

Due to the nature of the crimes, the fact that the victims were juveniles, and to protect the privacy of the victim and the victim’s family, no information in that regard will be released.

Sentencing for both men is scheduled for May 26th, 2017.