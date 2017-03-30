Kansas 5th in all-time AP poll

UNDATED (AP) – The Associated Press has compiled data from its men’s basketball polls to determine the top 100 programs of all-time.

Kentucky is the all-time No. 1 team, with appearances in 75.4 percent of all polls and 124 No. 1 rankings. The Wildcats are followed by North Carolina, Duke and UCLA, the only other programs to be ranked at the top for more than 100 weeks. The Bruins have been No. 1 more times than any other school, topping the list 134 times since the poll began in 1949.

Kansas, Indiana, Louisville, Arizona, Syracuse and Cincinnati round out a top 10 that includes only schools that have won national championships.