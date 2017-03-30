Great Bend Panther cancellations and rescheduled events

3/28/17 BSB @ Goddard was postponed and has been rescheduled for 4/13/17 – same time and place.

3/28/17 V Tennis @ McPherson was postponed and will be made up, but we do not have a make-up date at this time.

3/30/17 JV BSB @ Ellinwood has been postponed – we are working with Ellinwood on a make-up date.

.

3/30/17 Softball @ Cheney has been postponed and rescheduled for 4/7/17 – same time and place.

3/30/17 JV Tennis @ Sterling has been cancelled. No make-up date has been discussed at this time.