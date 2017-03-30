Friday Weather

Friday Areas of fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. East wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 42. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers after 7am. High near 52. East northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night Showers before 10pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 10pm and 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Low around 42. Northeast wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Tuesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 62.