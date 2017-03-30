Friday Weather

Friday
Areas of fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. East wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night
Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 42. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers after 7am. High near 52. East northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday Night
Showers before 10pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 10pm and 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Low around 42. Northeast wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Tuesday
A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.
Tuesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 62.
