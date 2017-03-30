Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Friday Weather

by Leave a Comment

Another storm system is expected to spread additional rain and perhaps a few thunderstorms across the region this weekend into early next week. Widespread heavy rain or strong to severe storms appear unlikely at this time.

Another storm system is expected to spread additional rain and perhaps a few thunderstorms across the region this weekend into early next week. Widespread heavy rain or strong to severe storms appear unlikely at this time.

Friday

Areas of fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. East wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night
Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 42. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers after 7am. High near 52. East northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday Night
Showers before 10pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 10pm and 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Low around 42. Northeast wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Tuesday
A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.
Tuesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 62.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *