Easter Fun Planned Saturday By Rosewood AKTION Club at GBPL

Children can experience Easter fun this Saturday at the Great Bend Public Library, 1409 Williams Street. Rosewood Miracle Workers AKTION Club is coordinating the “Hippity Hop Easter Basket Workshop” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children get to create their own Easter baskets, even decorate Easter eggs for their baskets. They also can participate in other fun activities, like coloring Easter pages.

There is a recommended donation amount requested of $5 per basket for participants, which will help cover the cost of materials for the workshop. Proceeds raised from the workshop go toward Rosewood AKTION Club members’ funding efforts that will allow them to participate in the Self Advocate Coalition Conference in Topeka this summer.

“We’re always trying to find creative ways to raise money for our organization that will benefit the community as well as involve our members,” said Rosewood AKTION Club sponsor Frankie Pelster. “This fun event allows our members to interact with people while also providing a fun activity for children and their families. We’re grateful that the Great Bend Public Library has provided us the venue to provide this workshop.”

Rosewood AKTION Club is an affiliate of the national Kiwanis organization that promotes service in action for people with developmental disabilities. The area club allows Rosewood clients to be actively involved in the community and to positively impact the lives of others.